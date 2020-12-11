Central Lobby - December 2020: EU trade deals and the covid vaccine roll out

In the week 90 year old Margaret Keenan from Coventry became the world’s first recipient of the new coronavirus vaccine Alison Mackenzie looks at the current issues affecting vaccine roll out, as well as the region's tier status.

And with a last minute manoeuvring for a Trade deal with the Eu - what might a no deal Brexit do to businesses in the Midlands?

Alison is joined by Heather Wheeler, the Conservative MP for Derbyshire South, and Steve McCabe, the Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak .

