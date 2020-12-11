Man jailed and dog up for adoption following violent attack in lift

This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Warning: Video shows a violent attack on an animal

A West Midlands man has been jailed for 8 weeks after CCTV footage showed him 'stamping on a dog's head' in a lift.

In Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday (9 December) Shahzeeb Shazad Khan pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering.

The 25-year-old was also disqualified from ever owning animals again following the attack on the eight-month-old Presa Canario, called Rico

Thankfully Rico wasn't injured during the "aggressive attack". Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA was contacted by West Midlands Police in December last year after Khan, of Hartlebury Road, Oldbury, was caught kicking the dog on CCTV cameras in the lift of an apartment building.

Claire Davey, who led the investigation, describes how the footage shows the dog entering the lift, closely followed by Khan.

She says the dog looks nervous and cowers in the corner before Khan starts to kick and stamp on the dogs head twice.

There’s a puddle of urine on the floor of the lift that wasn’t there before the attack. Poor Rico was so frightened that he wet himself. Claire Davey, RSPCA

The police seized Rico who was checked over by vets and, thankfully, didn't have any injuries.

The vets viewed the CCTV footage, concluding that Khan had used a "barbaric use of force" during the "aggressive" attack.

Rico was taken from Khan's care by the court. The RSPCA says it can now look for a new home for the friendly giant.

On Wednesday (9 December) the court removed Rico from Khan's ownership meaning the RSPCA can now seek him a new home.

Inspector Davey added: “After spending a year in our care, Rico can now find a wonderful new home.

"All of the staff who have been taking care of him are so thrilled that this Christmas is looking so much brighter for this lovely lad.”

