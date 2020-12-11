From a lack of black faces in top positions to ballet clothing only being available in pink - there are many who feel the dance industry is out of step when it comes to diversity.

Stacey Green, a dance teacher from Nottinghamshire, is trying to bring about change.

Stacey and her friend Laura Grant have set up the "TIRED" campaign - short for 'Trying to Improve Racial Equality in the Dance industry'.

Stacey says in her 45 years she has "never seen a black dance examiner", something she says is "outrageous for 2020."

But it's not only the lack of faces from minority ethnic groups in the industry that spurred the campaign.

Stacey explains how it's "almost impossible" for black dancers to get shoes and tights to match their skin, with most of them coming in one standard pink colour.

She says it means many will resort to "pancaking", a technique where the typical pink ballet shoes are dyed to match the dancers skin tone.

The dance teacher acknowledges that there has been some effort to reflect the experiences of BAME dancers.

She says a recent advert from online giant Amazon, which shows a young, black ballet dancer, is a positive step in the right direction - but there's still a very long way for the industry to go.

There's a long way to go in terms of making children of colour feel accepted within ballet classes... There are great steps being taken I just think there's still a long way to go... Stacey Green, Dance Teacher

Read more: