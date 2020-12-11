Where, how and when can I be vaccinated in the Midlands?
The coronavirus vaccination programme - described as the largest in history - got fully underway in the Midlands this week.
Many hospital trusts across the region have started giving out the jab, with others and GP practices soon to follow.
Now, the question a lot of people are asking is "when will I get the vaccine?"
People are urged NOT to contact their GP about being vaccinated.
Instead they will be invited, probably by letter, to book an appointment to get the vaccination as soon as it's their turn.
This could take days, weeks or months depending on where people fall on the priority list:
Residents in care homes for older adults and their carers
80-year-olds and over and frontline health and social care workers
75-year-olds and over
70-year-olds and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals
65-year-olds and over
16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions
60-year-olds and over
55-year-olds and over
50-year-olds and over
People who're over 80 and in hospital, frontline health and social care workers and care home staff will all be invited to have the vaccine first.
Health officials have warned that the rollout will be a “marathon not a sprint”, and are urging people over 80 not to be worried if they are not called for the vaccine this month as the vast majority will have to wait until the new year to receive the jab.
The government says it expects the "majority of vulnerable people" to be vaccinated in January and February.
It's thought that those who're not on the list could be waiting well into next year before they will be invited to have the vaccine.
Where will I have to go to get the vaccine?
A number of settings will be administering the vaccine to those who've been invited to have it. They include:
Hospital hubs
East Midlands hospital trusts administering the vaccine:
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Leicester Partnership NHS Trust
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
West Midlands hospital trusts administering the vaccine:
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
University Hospitals Coventry And Warwickshire NHS Trust
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
GP surgeries and pharmacies
GPs across the region are gearing up to start vaccinating patients from Tuesday 14th December.
Care homes
The vaccine will also be given out in care homes. The logistics of this is still unknown but the government hopes to have wide spread vaccination fully up and running in care homes before Christmas.
Stadiums, conference venues, racecourses
Finally, in the new year, numerous sport stadiums and other events venues in the region will act as major vaccination hubs, with an aim of vaccinating around 50,000 people every day.
There's no confirmation as to where these will be in the Midlands but venues being considered include:
Derby Arena
The Black Country Living Museum
Birmingham’s Millennium Point Arena
The Three Counties’ Showground in Worcestershire
Aston Villa FC's Villa Park
Leicester racecourse
Burton Albion FC's Pirelli stadium
Once these mass vaccination sites are set up the vaccine will be more widely available to members of the public who aren't on the high priority list.
How does the vaccine work?
Those receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will need two appointments as it has to be given in 2 doses, 21 days apart.
The science behind the vaccine is new.
Unlike other vaccines, it doesn't use a harmless dose of the virus to trigger an immune response and so protect you from catching it in future.
An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and tells them to create antigens.
These antigens are recognised by the immune system and prepare it to fight coronavirus.
No virus is needed to create an mRNA vaccine, meaning the rate at which the vaccine can be produced is accelerated.
One downside to mRNA vaccines is that they need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, around -70 and -80 degrees, and they cannot be transported easily.
Can we stop social distancing after having the vaccine?
While the roll out of a vaccine is a mile stone in the fight against coronavirus, health bosses are warning that we're still months away from something that resembles normal life.
They say people must continue to follow covid guidelines until rates across the region are manageable.
