Where, how and when can I be vaccinated in the Midlands?

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across the region. Credit: PA

The coronavirus vaccination programme - described as the largest in history - got fully underway in the Midlands this week.

Many hospital trusts across the region have started giving out the jab, with others and GP practices soon to follow.

Now, the question a lot of people are asking is "when will I get the vaccine?"

People are urged NOT to contact their GP about being vaccinated.

Instead they will be invited, probably by letter, to book an appointment to get the vaccination as soon as it's their turn.

This could take days, weeks or months depending on where people fall on the priority list:

Residents in care homes for older adults and their carers

80-year-olds and over and frontline health and social care workers

75-year-olds and over

70-year-olds and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

65-year-olds and over

16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions

60-year-olds and over

55-year-olds and over

50-year-olds and over

People who're over 80 and in hospital, frontline health and social care workers and care home staff will all be invited to have the vaccine first.

Health officials have warned that the rollout will be a “marathon not a sprint”, and are urging people over 80 not to be worried if they are not called for the vaccine this month as the vast majority will have to wait until the new year to receive the jab.

The government says it expects the "majority of vulnerable people" to be vaccinated in January and February.

It's thought that those who're not on the list could be waiting well into next year before they will be invited to have the vaccine.

Where will I have to go to get the vaccine?

A number of settings will be administering the vaccine to those who've been invited to have it. They include:

Hospital hubs

East Midlands hospital trusts administering the vaccine:

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Leicester Partnership NHS Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

West Midlands hospital trusts administering the vaccine:

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospitals Coventry And Warwickshire NHS Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

GP surgeries and pharmacies

GPs across the region are gearing up to start vaccinating patients from Tuesday 14th December.

Care homes

The vaccine will also be given out in care homes. The logistics of this is still unknown but the government hopes to have wide spread vaccination fully up and running in care homes before Christmas.

Stadiums, conference venues, racecourses

Finally, in the new year, numerous sport stadiums and other events venues in the region will act as major vaccination hubs, with an aim of vaccinating around 50,000 people every day.

There's no confirmation as to where these will be in the Midlands but venues being considered include:

Derby Arena

The Black Country Living Museum

Birmingham’s Millennium Point Arena

The Three Counties’ Showground in Worcestershire

Aston Villa FC's Villa Park

Leicester racecourse

Burton Albion FC's Pirelli stadium

Once these mass vaccination sites are set up the vaccine will be more widely available to members of the public who aren't on the high priority list.

Derby Arena is one of the venues being considered as a vaccination site. Credit: PA

How does the vaccine work?

Those receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will need two appointments as it has to be given in 2 doses, 21 days apart.

The science behind the vaccine is new.

Unlike other vaccines, it doesn't use a harmless dose of the virus to trigger an immune response and so protect you from catching it in future.

An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and tells them to create antigens.

These antigens are recognised by the immune system and prepare it to fight coronavirus.

No virus is needed to create an mRNA vaccine, meaning the rate at which the vaccine can be produced is accelerated.

One downside to mRNA vaccines is that they need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, around -70 and -80 degrees, and they cannot be transported easily.

The vaccine uses a new kind of scientific technology. Credit: PA

Can we stop social distancing after having the vaccine?

While the roll out of a vaccine is a mile stone in the fight against coronavirus, health bosses are warning that we're still months away from something that resembles normal life.

They say people must continue to follow covid guidelines until rates across the region are manageable.

Read more: