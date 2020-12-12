Pfizer vaccination programme starts at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination programme has rolled out at University Hospitals Birmingham today with husband and wife David and Shirley Lihou, the first to receive it.

The couple, both aged 85 and from Harborne, were vaccinated at the same time in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham vaccination ‘hub’ this morning.

Shirley, who admitted she was “a bit apprehensive” before the injection, said afterwards: “I didn’t feel a thing.”

The couple met 64 years ago at the University of Birmingham when David was studying chemical engineering and Shirley was working in the music department.

They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year but were forced to cancel their party and a cruise. Now, they are looking forward to resuming their travels again.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Birmingham yesterday.

The hospitals says that the initial supply of vaccines will be given to patients over the age of 80 who've opted to have the vaccine during their scheduled outpatient appointments.

When supplies are made more available the jab will then be offered more widely to health and social care staff and through the primary care networks.

Birmingham was originally left off the Government's list of national vaccine hubs earlier this week, prompting anger from some doctors and local politicians.

