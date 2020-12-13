10 'wow' moments of 2020

These are stories which we'll all remember for the amazing people, the striking images, or the way they made us feel - in a year like no other.

1. Margaret Keenan gets the first Coronavirus vaccine

At 6.31am on 8 December, in hospital in Coventry, Margaret Keenan became the first person in the UK to have the Coronavirus vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons.

90-year-old Margaret said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19."

2. Plane hit by lightning

It does happen from time to time, but it always produces dramatic images when a plane is hit by lightning.

In February a plane left Birmingham Airport just after 9.30pm at night - in the middle of Storm Ciara.

It was struck, but wasn't damaged, and continued to Dublin Airport, landing safely an hour later.

3. 83-year-old wins bravery award for tackling robber with walking stick

June Turner has run her newsagents in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, for 45 years.

The grandma won a bravery award this year for fighting off a robber - by repeatedly hitting him with the walking stick she uses after a hip operation several years ago.

4. Plea for help to tend grave ends in surprising outcome

A man from Scotland put out a request on social media for someone to tend to his dad’s grave over Christmas, as he wouldn’t be able to travel down to Solihull this year - due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Jason Bassett was inundated with responses from kind people willing to help.

One woman said she was in a similar position, as her mum was buried in Scotland.

Her mum's grave turned out to be only 40 minutes from Jason, so he and Christine Hastie cared for each other’s relatives over Christmas.

5. Seven-year-old educating people about Afro hair

At just seven-years-old, T'Zayah Morgan wants to change society's perception of afro hair - and encourage people to embrace their curls.

She won a competition this year for celebrating hair like hers, and wants everyone with afro hair to know "it's amazing and always will be."

6. C17 Globemaster lands at Birmingham airport

We caught a glimpse of the C-17 Globemaster performing test landings and takeoffs at Birmingham Airport

7. Prayer monument proposals

A new national landmark to symbolise the answered prayers of a million people is set to be built on the outskirts of Birmingham.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, which will be made up of a million bricks, will stand 169 feet tall. Planners hope 300,000 people would visit every year.

Work is due to begin in the spring.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer Credit: Snug Architects

8. The woman recruiting a scientist - to try to cure her fiancé's cancer

A woman from Rearsby in Leicestershire was so determined to help her fiancé overcome stage four bowel cancer, that she started working with a scientist to try to find a cure.

9. The street which helped their neighbours celebrate Diwali

A group of neighbours from an estate in Stoke-on-Trent all celebrated Diwali this year - even though only one family on the street normally does so.

Everyone on the estate wanted to show that they were thinking of the Rao family, who couldn't attend the normal religious events - so they all put up lights on their houses.

The street was lit up for Diwali Credit: Becky Chubb

10. Face masks which kill Coronavirus

A scientist in Nottingham invented a face mask that is "more than 90% effective at killing coronavirus".

Dr Gareth Cave is a scientist and nanotechnology expert at Nottingham Trent University.

It has a fluid-repellent outer layer which reduces the inhalation of droplets that carry Covid-19.

There is also a copper lining which releases ions that kill the virus if they come into contact with it.