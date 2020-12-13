Two dead and two seriously injured following crash in Solihull
A man and woman, aged in their 20s, have been killed after the car they were in collided with a wall in Solihull this morning.
They were among four people in a grey Mercedes which crashed on Warwick Road just before 2am.
The two killed were pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction with Gentleshaw Lane.
The other two occupants of the car, the driver and a passenger, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers who will be supporting them through the difficult time ahead."