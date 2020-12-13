Two dead and two seriously injured following crash in Solihull

A man and woman, aged in their 20s, have been killed after the car they were in collided with a wall in Solihull this morning.

They were among four people in a grey Mercedes which crashed on Warwick Road just before 2am.

Credit: Snapper SK

The two killed were pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction with Gentleshaw Lane.

The other two occupants of the car, the driver and a passenger, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers who will be supporting them through the difficult time ahead."