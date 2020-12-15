ITV Central | Advice and support websites

If you've been affected by any issues in our news programmes, here are some independent organisations and charities which may be helpful. Credit: ITV News Central

These are just a selection of organisations related to topics which we cover most frequently, here is a list of further websites covering a wider range of issues.

  • Alzheimer's and dementia

Alzheimer's Research

Alzheimer's Society

  • Bereavement

National Bereavement Partnership

Cruse

  • Bullying

Bullying UK

Childline

  • Cancer

NHS

Macmillan

Cancer Research UK

  • Carers

Carers UK

Carers Trust

  • Children

Childline

NSPCC

  • Debt

Government website

Step change

National debt helpline

  • Domestic abuse

Refuge

National DA helpline

  • Family life

Family lives

Relate

Gingerbread

  • FGM

NSPCC

NHS

  • Fraud and scams

Citizen's Advice

Victim support

Action Fraud

  • Housing

Centrepoint

Shelter

  • Knife crime

Home office approved site

Crimestoppers

  • Mental health

NHS

Samaritans

  • Missing people

Missing people

  • Older people

Age UK

Silver Line

  • PTSD

NHS

  • Sexual abuse

NHS

Rape crisis

  • Substance Abuse

Talk to Frank

Alcoholics Anonymous

  • Sexuality

Switchboard

The Mix

Stonewall

  • Stalking

National stalking helpline

  • Victims of crime

Victim support