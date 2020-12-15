Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82,000

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined a total of £82,000 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown.

The 25-year-old previously pleaded guilty to two charges at Birmingham Magistrates' Court in November.

Grealish admitted one offence in connection with a collision involving his Range Rover in Dickens Heath, near Solihull, on March 29, six days after national Coronavirus restrictions were imposed nationwide.

It came just hours after the Villa captain posted a video appeal urging people to stay at home to help fight coronavirus.

The England international player took to Twitter the next day to apologise for his actions, saying he was embarrassed by what happened over the weekend.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish Credit: PA Images

Grealish, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, also admitted a second charge of careless driving relating to allegations he drove without due care and attention on the M42, in October.

The winger had denied two other charges in connection with the Dickens Heath incident, of failing to stop and failing to report the incident, but the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and the charges were dismissed.

District Judge John Bristow said Grealish already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a motorway speeding offence in 2018.

Jack Grealish arrives at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

Grealish arrived at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court shortly after 9.30am today (15 December) ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Grealish walked into court after his Range Rover had pulled up outside the main entrance in front of waiting photographers and camera crews.

This briefly distracted the media’s attention from the footballer who arrived alone on foot.

The driver of the Range Rover emerged from the vehicle shortly after the 25-year-old had walked into court and handed a member of the press a small box of Cadbury Milk Tray and said: “How long have you lads been waiting here?”

Jack Grealish leaving court. Credit: PA Images

Grealish's solicitor John Dye began his mitigation saying: "Mr Grealish acknowledges that his driving on these two occasions was very poor.

"He is deeply ashamed about that. He is somebody genuinely sorry, not just because reputationally this is problematic for him. He has reflected on his driving."

