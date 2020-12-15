A blind man who lost his sight as a teenager has been given what he describes as 'the best Christmas present ever,' as he prepares to become a dad for the first time next year.

Nathan Edge from Mansfield lost his sight in both eyes when he was 19. So he's unable to see the joy of the very first picture of his 12 week old baby.

However, Nathan was unaware that a friend was able to weave some Christmas magic, creating an embroidered image of his baby. It was made using multiple webs of different levels of thickness, creating a 3D tactile version of the picture.

When he first felt the picture, he says he couldn't believe it:

I was shocked. I didn't think anything like that was possible, let alone it coming from a friend who just had the idea. First of all that shock, that amazement, that actually now - just like everybody else - I'm included in this special part of the journey. Nathan Edge

The couple will also be receiving a 20 week scan embroidery from their friend soon, who wants to also do it for the rest of their scans.