GPs urge hardest hit Midlands communities to get COVID-19 vaccine

Report by Andy Bevan

As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across Primary Care Networks in the Midlands, GPs are urging those in hardest hit communities to get the jab.

Doctors say rumours about the vaccine and reports of mild side-effects, may put some people off getting it.

ITV News Central visited one Primary Care Network in Sparkhill, Birmingham. Doctors there have been contacting patients across the area, allaying fears in some sections of the Muslim community that it contains pork gelatine. This would prevent the injection being received on religious grounds.

There is no so-called pork products or what would deemed to be as haram products in the vaccination. So I would urge members of the Muslim community to make sure to take up the vaccination because they are sure to benefit from it. Dr Naheem Bashir, General Practitioner

Pre-injection checks are also extremely thorough. One patient, Mohammed Ranjha, remembered he'd had an allergic reaction to penicillin 50 years ago. Discussions were then had between his son and the doctors led to the vaccination being postponed to be on the safe side.

Doctors in Sparkhill aim to vaccinate 900 people today and tomorrow. So far, they say no one has refused the offer of a vaccine.