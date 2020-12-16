Large fire breaks out at Drayton Manor Theme Park

Pictures by SnapperSK

Drayton Manor has reported that no staff or animals have been injured after a large fire broke out at the theme park yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 15).

The blaze is thought to have started in a toilet block at the attraction in Tamworth.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue say several fire crews were in attendance at the site to help tackle the fire.

Drayton Manor keeps around one hundred animals on its premises and they have tweeted to say that all of its animals are safe.

People living nearby are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.