COVID-19 vaccinations are have begun at the Pirelli Stadium. The home of Burton Albion FC has already been used as a testing facility but will now be used as a vaccination centre.

Initially the Pfizer vaccine, which is delivered in two doses, will be targeted at the most vulnerable and the elderly.

Burton Albion Community Trust staff and volunteers will also be supporting the NHS in delivering the programme.

The vaccine rollout at Burton is part of a wider programme in East Staffordshire and begins at the Pirelli. Credit: ITV News Central

Dr David Atherton, the Clinical Director of Staffordshire Primary Care Network has confirmed that the Covid vaccination programme for East Staffordshire will start in the Vera Goode Suite at the Pirelli Stadium.

975 vaccines will be received initially for use across East Staffordshire and they will be divided equally amongst every GP practice and all GP practices in East Staffordshire have signed up to deliver the vaccine. Dr David Atherton, the Clinical Director of Staffordshire Primary Care Network

Burton's vaccination programmes comes as Primary Care Networks across our region began vaccinations from GPs this week. It is being seen as an important first step on the road back to normality in the region.

