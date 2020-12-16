West Brom sack Slaven Bilic after 18 months in charge

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is sacked after 18 months in charge of the team.

Sam Allardyce, who has been out of work since leaving Everton in 2018, has swiftly emerged as the main contender to replace Bilic.

Assistant Coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

Bilic's departure comes after he led the promoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City just 24 hours prior.

In a statement, West Brom said: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Slaven Bilic.

"The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.

"Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wish them all well in the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

Credit: PA Images

Bilic, who becomes the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season, said following Tuesday's draw at City he was "calm" about his future with the Baggies.

"I'm very calm. I love my job. I'm here and calm," said Bilic. "To be fair, I'm not bothered. I'm doing my job. I'm enjoying it. I'm working hard for myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that's all."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his disappointment over Bilic's sacking in his Wednesday press conference.

"I'm very sad to hear that Slaven lost his job," he said. "I think he's done great for them, getting promotion. I'm sure he'll get a job again when he wants to.

"Of course it's a short-term business, we need results short term as well, but everyone knows that continuity is key to success. Sometimes they don't have the patience for it, though"

