Most of Midlands remain in current Tiers, but restrictions tighten in Peterborough and relaxed in Herefordshire
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed the update to the Tier system in England. More than 38 million people, or 68% of England's population, will now live under Tier 3 rules - the highest level of restrictions.
Lots of us in the Midlands have been in Tier 3, with places like Birmingham, Leicester and Stoke, having some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the region.
As expected, most of the Midlands will remain in the restrictions that have been in place since the start of December.
Unfortunately for Peterborough, which has a case rate of 278.9 per 100,000, it will be moved into Tier 3. It now has the fourth highest rate in the East Midlands.
However, there is some good news for Herefordshire. The rates have dropped significantly enough which has meant that it goes from Tier 2 to Tier 1 - the lowest level of restrictions.
These changes for Peterborough and Herefordshire come into force on Saturday 19 December.
Full list of Tiers in the Midlands:
Tier One:
Herefordshire
Tier Two:
Bromsgrove
Telford & Wrekin
Wyre Forest
Wychavon
Redditch
Shropshire
Cheltenham
Worcester
Malvern Hills
Northampton
Wellingborough
East Northants
Rutland
South Northamptonshire
Kettering
Daventry
Corby
Tier Three:
Stoke-on-Trent
East Staffordshire
Wolverhampton
Stafford
Staffordshire Moorlands
Cannock Chase
Birmingham
Dudley
Sandwell
Warwick
Newcastle under Lyme
Walsall
Solihull
South Staffordshire
Nuneaton & Bedworth
North Warwickshire
Coventry
Lichfield
Rugby
Tamworth
Stratford-upon-Avon
Lincoln
Boston
West Lindsey
Peterborough
Leicester
South Derbyshire
Bassetlaw
Bolsover
Oadby & Wigston
North Kesteven
Blaby
Melton
Gedling
Mansfield
Derby
South Kesteven
East Lindsey
Newark & Sherwood
Ashfield
Amber Valley
Nottingham
South Holland
Harborough
Hinckley & Bosworth
Charnwood
Broxtowe
High Peak
Chesterfield
North West Leicestershire
Erewash
North East Derbyshire
Rushcliffe
Derbyshire Dales