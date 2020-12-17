Most of Midlands remain in current Tiers, but restrictions tighten in Peterborough and relaxed in Herefordshire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the outcome of the latest review of the three-tier system, after government officials met on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed the update to the Tier system in England. More than 38 million people, or 68% of England's population, will now live under Tier 3 rules - the highest level of restrictions.

Lots of us in the Midlands have been in Tier 3, with places like Birmingham, Leicester and Stoke, having some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the region.

As expected, most of the Midlands will remain in the restrictions that have been in place since the start of December.

Unfortunately for Peterborough, which has a case rate of 278.9 per 100,000, it will be moved into Tier 3. It now has the fourth highest rate in the East Midlands.

However, there is some good news for Herefordshire. The rates have dropped significantly enough which has meant that it goes from Tier 2 to Tier 1 - the lowest level of restrictions.

These changes for Peterborough and Herefordshire come into force on Saturday 19 December.

Full list of Tiers in the Midlands:

Has your area changed Tiers? Check our list below. Credit: PA

Tier One:

  • Herefordshire

Tier Two:

  • Bromsgrove

  • Telford & Wrekin

  • Wyre Forest

  • Wychavon

  • Redditch

  • Shropshire

  • Cheltenham

  • Worcester

  • Malvern Hills

  • Northampton

  • Wellingborough

  • East Northants

  • Rutland

  • South Northamptonshire

  • Kettering

  • Daventry

  • Corby

Tier Three:

  • Stoke-on-Trent

  • East Staffordshire

  • Wolverhampton

  • Stafford

  • Staffordshire Moorlands

  • Cannock Chase

  • Birmingham

  • Dudley

  • Sandwell

  • Warwick

  • Newcastle under Lyme

  • Walsall

  • Solihull

  • South Staffordshire

  • Nuneaton & Bedworth

  • North Warwickshire

  • Coventry

  • Lichfield

  • Rugby

  • Tamworth

  • Stratford-upon-Avon

  • Lincoln

  • Boston

  • West Lindsey

  • Peterborough

  • Leicester

  • South Derbyshire

  • Bassetlaw

  • Bolsover

  • Oadby & Wigston

  • North Kesteven

  • Blaby

  • Melton

  • Gedling

  • Mansfield

  • Derby

  • South Kesteven

  • East Lindsey

  • Newark & Sherwood

  • Ashfield

  • Amber Valley

  • Nottingham

  • South Holland

  • Harborough

  • Hinckley & Bosworth

  • Charnwood

  • Broxtowe

  • High Peak

  • Chesterfield

  • North West Leicestershire

  • Erewash

  • North East Derbyshire

  • Rushcliffe

  • Derbyshire Dales