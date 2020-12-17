Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed the update to the Tier system in England. More than 38 million people, or 68% of England's population, will now live under Tier 3 rules - the highest level of restrictions.

Lots of us in the Midlands have been in Tier 3, with places like Birmingham, Leicester and Stoke, having some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the region.

As expected, most of the Midlands will remain in the restrictions that have been in place since the start of December.

Unfortunately for Peterborough, which has a case rate of 278.9 per 100,000, it will be moved into Tier 3. It now has the fourth highest rate in the East Midlands.

However, there is some good news for Herefordshire. The rates have dropped significantly enough which has meant that it goes from Tier 2 to Tier 1 - the lowest level of restrictions.

These changes for Peterborough and Herefordshire come into force on Saturday 19 December.

Full list of Tiers in the Midlands:

Tier One:

Herefordshire

Tier Two:

Bromsgrove

Telford & Wrekin

Wyre Forest

Wychavon

Redditch

Shropshire

Cheltenham

Worcester

Malvern Hills

Northampton

Wellingborough

East Northants

Rutland

South Northamptonshire

Kettering

Daventry

Corby

Tier Three: