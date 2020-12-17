Three teens jailed for life over Babacar Diagne murder

Three teenagers have been jailed for life over the knife murder of schoolboy Babacar Diagne in Coventry.

The boys – two aged 16 and one 17 – were given the life sentences at Leamington Crown Court.

The jury heard how the offenders ganged up on Babacar in the evening of 5 February. They’d never met or spoken to him before – on grassland off Petitor Crescent, Wood End.

West Midlands Police said it found CCTV of the killers cycling to and from the murder scene Credit: West Midlands Police

They stabbed him almost 20 times before leaving him to die in the park. One of the killers, aged just 15 at the time, instigated the killing and was considered the ringleader.

He spotted Babacar – an unfamiliar face in the area – with friends in Riley Square and traded glances as he circled menacingly on his bike.

Witnesses thought Babacar was being punched until seeing one of the attackers holding a bloodied knife; he threatened others before all three rode away.

One of the teens sent a WhatsApp message to his father pleading for help to flee the country. It read: “I need to go to Africa…ASAP…like tomorrow if I can.”

Babacar Diagne was aged just 15 when he was murdered Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police lead investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, said: 'There remains no clear motive for the killing. Babacar was simply an unfamiliar face in the community. It was a senseless attack that took a life and changed theirs forever.

'It’s totally shocking. These three children murdered a stranger; there was no bad blood between them.

'When the three offenders ran at Babacar there were no words exchanged. Babacar pleaded for them to stop but they continued to attack him as he lay defenceless on the floor.'

Following the convictions Coventry Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara, said 'The whole of Coventry was shocked by Babacar’s death.'

'Any violent crime is shocking but when the victim is of school age it’s all the more appalling and saddening.' O'Hara continues by saying 'It’s important the whole community stands together to address the issue of youth violence. It has to stop; too many young lives are being lost and others ruined.'