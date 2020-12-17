Two pubs, one mile apart: how a border dictates where you can go for a drink

Watch our report by Mark Gough

In the village of Sambourne, Warwickshire, stands the 300 year old Green Dragon pub. For years, it's been at the centre of village life.

But for now it lies dormant and locked up, because Sambourne is in Tier 3. For the family who run it, it's devastating to see it like this - especially around Christmas.

It's been a pub since 1635 - it was an old coaching house. I'm sure it was never shut during the war. It's COVID that's happened, it's happened so you've got to cope with it. We don't mind coping with it, if it's a fair system. Ann Hardy, Owner

The Nevill Arms is able to stay open as it is in Tier 2 in Worcestershire. However, only a mile up the road, Ann isn't able to open. Credit: ITV News Central

However, down the road that unfairness Ann talks about is plain to see. The Nevill Arms in Worcestershire, is allowed to open because it is in Tier 2. Its owner, Andrew Heeley, says the border and the mile difference is 'crazy.'

'At least we're in a better position,' he says. 'At least we're getting revenue, we're paying the bills and bobbing along.'