101-year-old man first in Derbyshire to receive coronavirus jab at GP surgery

Coronavirus vaccinations have been rolled out in Derbyshire, with a 101-year-old man the the first in the county to receive the jab from a doctor’s surgery.

Robert Stopford-Taylor had the vaccine at his GP practice at Dronfield. He said it was painless and over in seconds and is looking forward to seeing his great-grandchildren and going out to do some shopping.

“I was delighted. It’s quite an occasion and achievement for the medical profession,” Robert said.

Mr Stopford-Taylor will need another jab in 3 weeks.

The vaccine comes in doses of 975 batches - the surgery is determined not to waste any.

“One of the logistical problems is just making sure we get 975 people over a three-and-a-half day period, so we're going to be working hard over the weekend to achieve that,” explained Dr Miles Davidson.

The Pfizer vaccines were rolled out at a hospital in Derby and Chesterfield last week. Eligible patients will soon be invited to have the vaccine at GP surgeries across Derbyshire.