JCB factory transformed to deliver thousands of Covid vaccinations

Part of the JCB factory in Staffordshire has been converted into a medical facility to allow a team of doctors to vaccinate up to 40,000 people against Covid-19.The factory opened its doors to patients for the first time today (18 December) as doctors and their teams began the vaccination programme.

The company has teamed up with a group of GPs in the Staffordshire to transform part of its Compact Products plant in Cheadle into a vaccination centre.

The GP practices involved include:

Werrington

All three Cheadle practices

Waterhouses

Alton

Tean

The team want to highlight that vaccinations using the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are by appointment only and began today with those aged over 80.

Practice Manager Jessica Harding, of Well Street Medical Centre in Cheadle, is part of the co-ordination team leading the project on behalf of the practices. She said: “We are absolutely delighted to be getting under way with our vaccination programme at JCB Compact Products. It is an enormous undertaking to vaccinate 40,000 people from seven different GP surgeries and the support we have received from JCB has been incredible. JCB has invested a huge amount of time and money in providing us with a first class facility and we are immensely grateful."

Jim Walker, 84 of Werrington, Stoke-on-Trent, has his vaccination Credit: JCB

JCB’s company Doctor Jonathan Graham said: “As the biggest employer in the Staffordshire Moorlands we are extremely happy to help our local GPs deliver such a hugely important vaccination programme. Many of those receiving their injections at JCB Compact Products will have family members who work for the company, so we naturally wanted to help.”

Jim and Joan Walker, of Stoke-on-Trent with Dr Deepa Muthumanickam after their injections. Credit: JCB

The first two patients to receive the vaccination were retired dustman Jim Walker, 84 and his wife Joan, 80, a former office worker of Werrington.Grandmother-of-two Joan said: “I didn’t know we were going to be the first patients, so I guess it’s my claim to fame now! I would advise everyone to have the injection – you have got to do it, there are no two ways about it.”

Read more: