Parts of Midlands ready "precautionary" flood defences ahead of heavy rain

Areas across the Midlands are being braced for heavy rainfall.

Flood barriers and pumps are being installed in certain places in response to flood alerts.

Flood barriers are being deployed in Bewdley ahead of expected heavy rain. Environment Agency officials say it is a "precautionary" measure as the River Severn levels are already high.

Flood pumps have also been installed at Hylton Road in Worcester, and the flood gate in Upton upon Severn has also been closed.

Flood alerts have been issued for the River Severn in Worcestershire, the River Wye in Herefordshire and the River Lugg south of Leominster.

In an update on the Environment Agency website, a spokesman said:

"River levels have risen at Diglis, Worcester (Barbourne), Kempsey and Saxons Lode gauges as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding of roads and farmland is expected.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley to Tewkesbury, including Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke, Upton, South Quay, Diglis Parade and Hylton Road towpath.

"Flooded drains may also affect the racecourse and Worcester County cricket ground.

"River levels are now peaking. We are monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid contact with flood water."

Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, said on Twitter: "Flood barriers going up at Bewdley.

"We’ve been practicing Covid-secure deployments for months, now being put into practice.

"Precautionary approach being taken here as the Severn is already high and a lot of local rain possible later today."