Perry Barr street to be named after Birmingham’s first black councillor

A new road in Perry Barr is to be named Bert Carless Way, after Birmingham’s first black councillor.

Alderman Egbert 'Bert' Sylvester Carless made history when he was elected as Birmingham’s first black councillor in 1979.

He was elected a Labour member for Aston ward and served again in 1998-2002 for Ladywood ward.

Bert migrated to Birmingham from Jamaica when he was 21-years-old and he was a well-respected member of the community.

He served on the Council’s education committee for almost twenty years and was passionate about speaking out against discrimination - his work was commemorated with an OBE in 1998.

Maxine Tomlinson said: “We are pleased to have finally arrived at this point where my uncle, Uncle Carless, is being recognised by Birmingham as the first person of African-Caribbean descent to have served as Councillor and Alderman of the city.

“Cllr Carless served tirelessly within his Ward representing all, and he has a strong and lasting legacy in championing equalities as well as serving on a number of committees across the city.”

Bert Carless Way is situated on the site of the former Birmingham City University Campus as part of the Perry Barr Residential Scheme and It is expected the homes using the new street names will be ready for occupation in 2023.

Cllr Zaffar said: “The Council had been looking for ways to honour Bert for some time, and my Cabinet colleagues and I were engaging with local community leaders like Dr Desmond Jaddoo on the most appropriate way to do this. However, when I was told that the Residential Scheme had an unnamed road not covered by the street naming competition it seemed like the perfect opportunity.

“Bert Carless was an inspirational, respected figure who made great strides in achieving more equality and diversity in our city. Therefore, to have Bert Carless Way in amongst Equality Road, Diversity Grove, and Inspire Avenue is an appropriate and fitting tribute.”