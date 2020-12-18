Meet David Tristram from Brierley Hill in Dudley, he is the creative genius behind Doreen Tipton, a hugely popular Black Country cult figure - who says it like it is.

He grew up in a little place called Quarry bank in the Black Country 'the most spectacularly dull place you could ever imagine'.

Tristam said this boredom is what caused him to retreat into his imagination and start writing poems and stories.

In 1985 David wrote 'Inspector Drake' which propelled his career as a writer.

In the final part in our series about ordinary people who have achieved remarkable things, David tells us about his journey to success and how it has influenced his understanding of the Britain we all know and love.

When asked "What does 'My Britain' mean to you?" He quoted Doreen Tipton: "It isn't anything to do with geography, it isn't anything to do with boundaries and what separates us and everything to do with what we share."

