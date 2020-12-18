The teenager spreading a message of hope after years of brain tumour treatment

Isaac Brookes from Bournville is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and has plenty of reason to be full of festive cheer.

The 15-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago and after 70 rounds of chemotherapy he is looking forward to his first Christmas treatment free.

“My life for a while now hasn't been the best because of constant reminders of going through treatment, operations and stuff like that but overall it's not great but i've coped alright,” said Isaac.

“This year has been a mad year but the best thing to do at this point is just enjoy it how you would normally enjoy Christmas, help decorate the house, wrap some presents, sing carols, bake something. Enjoy Christmas like you would normally enjoy Christmas.”

He was diagnosed when he was 11 and had to go through eight hours of brain surgery.

“In hospital it was very tough, I mean it's a constant reminder of what you're going through and how serious the situation is,” Isaac said.

Now, with the big day just around the corner, Isaac plans to make the most of this Christmas by appreciating the simple things. Hear his story by watching the video above.