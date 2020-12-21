Army called in as mass Covid testing begins in South Derbyshire

Mass coronavirus testing has begun for residents in South Derbyshire.

With the help of the army, the local council has today (21 December) opened a testing centre at Grove Hall. Two other centres, Midway Community Centre and Gresley Old Hall, will both open next week (29 December).

120 Army personnel are being deployed to help in the area

Everyone over the age of 11 in Swadlincote who doesn’t have symptoms is being encouraged to get a test.

Derbyshire County Council say the tests will help identify people with COVID-19 so they can self-isolate, and to better understand the number of people who are infected without having any symptoms.

This is not a military operation; it is Derbyshire County Council’s operation to deliver targeted community testing to the people of Swadlincote; in military speak: Derbyshire County Council is the supported and we are the supporting.

Why use military support? It’s simple: speed, mass and discipline is what we do. Colonel David Wakefield OBE, Commander of Joint Military Command (East)

Local will be given these rapid lateral flow tests, which give results in about 15 minutes.

By getting tested, even if you don’t have symptoms, you are doing the right thing and ultimately helping people to stay well, businesses to stay open, children to stay in school and hospitals to have the capacity to treat other illness like cancer. Director of Public Health, Dean Wallace

The council say they’ll support people who test positive for the virus:

If you do test positive then our employees will be there to help you through the next few days. We will help you apply for any eligible funding to enable you to self-isolate, and can put you in touch with other organisations to help you with shopping, if you can’t call on friends and family to help. Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council

Read more: