Mutant Covid variant 'highly likely to already be circulating' in the Midlands

Directors of Public Health for the West Midlands say it is 'highly likely that the new Covid variant is circulating' in the Midlands and have issued a statement to the region.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Tier 4 restrictions would come into force in London and the south-east from Sunday morning amid soaring coronavirus cases in the region linked to a new mutant Covid-19 variant which is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than the form we have been living with for months.

Tougher restrictions equivalent to a lockdown will be introduced in an effort to drive down infections, as the government urges people to stay at home - with changes to the previously announced relaxation of rules over the Christmas period.

Even in the Midlands we're heading for Tier 4 at some point. Whether that's now to try and prevent us from getting to as bad as they are in the South-East or whether that's in three weeks when we are"I'm pretty much confident we'll end up in Tier 4 at some point Virus expert, Naomi Forrester-Soto

Meanwhile in the East Midlands, Johnathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health, Nottinghamshire told us that they are 'assuming' the strain is in the region.

Scientists assume we're now dealing with the new variant of the Covid-19 virus in the Midlands and Directors of Public Health for the region have issued the following statement:

• "We are asking anyone who has travelled to the region from any Tier 4 areas or Wales, to assume they have the new variant of Covid and to self-isolate for at least 10 days. This means remaining inside the house where they’re staying for the whole 10 days. Other people who live in the house do not need to self-isolate unless they get symptoms but no visitors should be allowed in that house at all, even on Christmas Day. Even if you have a negative test, you should continue to self-isolate."

• "Although our region is not in Tier 4, rates are increasing and it is highly likely that the new variant is circulating. So please reduce your contact to a minimum, act like people you see have the virus. Remember that people may have the virus and show no symptoms."

• "Think ‘should I do this given what we know about the new form of the virus’ not ‘can I do this within the rules’."

• "Change your Christmas plans as much as you can. You can only meet your Christmas bubble on the 25th December. Keep your visit as short as possible, with as few people as possible and outdoors if you can."

People in Tier 4 areas are being asked not to travel. Credit: PA Images

• " If you have COVID symptoms you MUST get tested through the national booking system. You MUST self-isolate for 10 days: don’t wait for your test result to start self-isolating. Your close contacts must also self-isolate for 10 days."

• "Please only use the national booking system or 119 to book a test if you have symptoms. This means that people who most need a test will be able to get one."

• "If you need help with food or money while you self-isolate, please ask for help."

• "Look out for other people: pick up the phone, see people online and check if they are OK. Ask for help if you’re not − it’s OK to feel sad, frustrated or out of hope."

What does this mean for Christmas?

In Peterborough and other Tier 4 areas, the five-day, three-household Christmas bubble is now cancelled.

People in Tier 4 should not mix with anyone outside their own household on Christmas Day, except support and childcare bubbles.

In Tier 1, 2 and 3 areas, the Christmas bubble period has now been reduced to just Christmas Day.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said in a news conference on Saturday that people in Tier 4 areas planning on leaving where they live before the rules change should "unpack your bags" and that they should stay at home.

