Security guards ‘assaulted and verbally abused’ at Black Country supermarket

Police are appealing for information after two security guards were reportedly ‘assaulted and verbally abused’ at a Black Country supermarket.

Officers were called to reports of two workers being ‘abused’ at a Morrisons in Willenhall in Walsall last Wednesday (16th December).

It’s alleged a number of young people were being escorted out of the store as a scuffle broke out.

DVDs and other items were seen crashing to the ground as tempers flared.

We were called to reports of two security workers being assaulted and verbally abused at Morrisons in Willenhall at around 5.15pm on December 16.

Neither of the men were injured but enquiries are continuing. West Midlands Police spokesman

A spokesman for Morrisons said: "We are assisting the police with their enquiries."