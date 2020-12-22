Covid: How to help kids cope at Christmas during the pandemic

Mental health charities say they've been inundated this year with calls from families, worried about how the pandemic has affected their children's mental health.

We spoke to Joey, 6, his sister Isabelle, 8 and their friend Ethan, 8.

They all said they feel anxious about what's been happening.

"I've been worried about Nan and Grampy," Joey told us.

His mum, Nikki Webster, who is a mental health nurse, says talking about those worries can help.

Bridge the Gap says families should use the Christmas holiday in two ways.

1. Spend quiet time together and listen to how each other are feeling.

Christmas can be a time of over excitement, expectation, and disruption to routine - which isn't the greatest after such a difficult year, the charity says.

Take advantage of the fact that fewer people will be around and less will be happening, to take some screen breaks and spend quality time together.

Ask children what's going on with them, and ask them to describe and name what's going on in their bodies. For example, if they feel like they have a tummy ache, that could be anxiety, and you can explore what makes them feel like that.

2. Try out some activities and techniques to help children cope with anxiety.

Children have had a year where they've been affected by loneliness from not seeing their friends, missing out on regular hobbies and sports, and having to study at home while their schools were closed, or because they had to socially isolate.

Parents may have lost jobs or been furloughed, holidays may have been cancelled, and they may have missed out on seeing relatives.

Grounding techniques and mindfulness

Take a moment to look at a tree together or get children to do restful activities such as word searches, jigsaws and colouring.

Take a fresh look at their bedroom

Remove clutter, consider restful lighting and use relaxing colours.

Just be there

Put away your phone and stay off social media so that you can concentrate on time together, connecting with your children.

Make a 'Relaxation Kit'

The charity suggests it could include simple toys like marbles or putty.

When children are feeling anxious, they can go somewhere quiet to play with these items - it distracts them until the feeling passes or they feel ready to talk.

Breathing

Look into some simple breathing techniques for children to help them feel calmer.

"It's entirely natural that many parents will decide that they will go all out to make Christmas extra-special in order to make up for the year, in which case I would urge caution, because overloading things can bring more problems.

"We're not saying Christmas should be cancelled, just that families should find down-time amongst all of the presents and activity in order to create a mental space where children can unwind and relax."

- Jennifer Wyman, Bridge The Gap

