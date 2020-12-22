Starving dog found dumped at side of busy road just before Christmas

A skinny and neglected dog was found wandering at the side of a busy road and now the RSPCA is appealing for information.

West Midlands Police came across the female Mastiff-German Shepherd-cross dog straying in Quinton Road, Harborne, Birmingham, this weekend and managed to capture her.

They realised the dog had been neglected as she was emaciated with her bones protruding and had a bad skin condition.

Molly is now recovering from her ordeal and is receiving treatment for a skin condition and is on a diet to help her gain weight.

The RSPCA took in the 10-year-old dog where she now is being looked after.

Animal rescuer, RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee, is now investigating to find out who is responsible and believes Molly was callously dumped at the side of the road.

He said: “We found a microchip which identified the dog as Molly and we were able to trace her original owners - but it transpires she was stolen from a garden six years ago. The owners are unable to take her back.

“Whoever had her recently has clearly neglected her as she was so thin with her spine and ribs visible and she also had an untreated skin condition. Then it appears they decided to dump her at the side of a road - which must have been terrifying for her.

“She is recovering well at the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Hospital but I would like to trace the person responsible who allowed this to happen and then coldly discard her like a piece of rubbish at the side of a road.

“She is quite a distinctive looking dog so I am hoping someone may recognise her.”

The RSPCA are appealing for anybody with any information to come forward.