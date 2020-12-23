A summary of Midlands sport in 2020

Like all walks of life in 2020, sport was badly affected by the ongoing pandemic. And yet on 1st March when I was at Wembley watching Aston Villa narrowly lose to Manchester City in the League Cup, there was little warning of what was to come. The home of football was packed that day, scenes that are unrecognisable and difficult to imagine now. But despite the hardship and sadness of the last year, there were some notable successes in sport that should be celebrated.

Only a few weeks before lockdown was announced, football fans were packed into Wembley Stadium.

Not long after Villa's defeat at Wembley, I travelled to Athens to watch Wolves take on Olympiakos. Before COVID-19, there was a real feeling that Nuno's side could win the competition. But the disease would once again have the final say. Days before the clash, the game was ordered to be played behind closed doors, leaving fans who had plans to travel to either cancel or carry on and find a bar to watch it in.

Wolves themselves were clear that they did not want to travel or play. In the end, in an empty stadium, they did and got a valuable away goal. It was to be the last night of European football for several months. The next day, UEFA suspended both the Champions League and Europa League.

The Wolves match was played behind closed doors in Athens, as the pandemic began taking over in Europe. Credit: PA, Nick Mashiter

Domestically, the situation also came to end involving two of our sides. Days earlier, Aston Villa were heavily beaten by Leicester City and that would prove to be the very last game before lockdown was announced and the season suspended. It left Villa in the relegation places and Leicester third as well as in one of the Champions League spots. League One and League Two were also stopped, but they would not resume again until the Autumn.

By the end of March, the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo were cancelled, leaving our many athletes in limbo. Whilst gyms closed and orders were introduced to stay at home and exercise just once a day, elite athletes would struggle. Tokyo had been taken away and some were struggling with their mental health.

I interviewed a few athletes who were all set for the games and it affected them all in different ways. One in particular admitted she had broken down a few times emotionally, whilst a leading sports psychologist suggested some competitors may never truly recover from the delay.

With coronavirus rates easing somewhat over the summer months, gradually the lockdown lifted. Freedoms returned and so did sport, but much had changed. Events in America brought into sharp focus the issue of racism in sport and as the Premier League and Championship began in the last week of June, it was that issue and the health of players that became the real talking points.

I interviewed former Forest and Derby player Dexter Blackstock and former Villa and Wolves player Tony Daley. Both had interesting viewpoints about football's restart and both had also been the victim of racist abuse. Another big change was the lack of fans. Sport could continue, but supporters were unable to watch as they had done before. This would have a huge effect on football in general.

In particular, it was one reason why leagues lower than the Championship did not restart. Most clubs beyond the top tiers rely heavily on attendances and it became impossible for clubs to continue to play without that financial support. The risk of clubs going out of business became very real.

On the pitch, some key matters needed resolving. Leicester City were trying to qualify for the Champions League, Aston Villa's survival hung in the balance and Wolves were attempting to win the Europa League and qualify for a seat at Europe's top table the season after.

In the Championship, West Brom were locked in a topsy turvy battle to win promotion to the promised land and Derby and Forest were both vying for a playoff spot. At the bottom, both Stoke and Birmingham were desperate for points. Whilst sadly, women's football would not return until the Autumn, there was some good news in League One. A vote to end the season early resulted in Coventry being promoted back to the Championship.

What followed was a frantic two months full of fixtures and drama as football played catch up in empty stadiums. Leicester would fall away and instead qualify for the Europa League and Aston Villa would survive miraculously with a draw on the last day of the season.

But it was Wolves who would endure particular heartache. A season that started in July 2019 would end in August 2020 as the side were knocked out of the Europa League quarter finals by eventual winners Sevilla and also failed to qualify for European football at all by finishing 7th in the Premier League.

Once again, there were no fans to cheer Nuno's men on in Duisburg, although a few hardy souls went to Germany regardless and watched in a bar a few miles away from the Stadium as dreams were dashed.

In the Championship there was last day drama too. West Brom secured automatic promotion to send fans celebrating in the streets, a complete contrast with Nottingham Forest fans who saw their side lose out on the playoffs with a heavy defeat to Stoke, who by then were comfortably safe.

Forest had been in the top six for the previous 207 days but had collapsed since football's restart and were undone by goal difference. Birmingham City meanwhile, secured their status despite a 3-1 defeat to Derby.

Lower down the leagues and once the world oldest football league club, Notts County, failed to return from Non-League as they were beaten by Harrogate Town at an empty Wembley Stadium.

In Rugby Union meanwhile, Tigers had a torrid time, leading to changes in management and upstairs, Geordan Murphy departed but not before Steve Borthwick came in to attempt to stabilise a club that had been on the wrong side of results in 2020. In the West, Lee Blackett led Wasps to the Premiership final amidst an outbreak of positive covid test results in the days leading up to it but saw his side narrowly beaten by Exeter.

Wasps' Joe Launchbury appears dejected after the final whistle during the Premiership Play-Off Final at Twickenham Credit: PA, Mike Egerton

And so the new season started weeks after the previous had finished. Restrictions and Tiers would come, move, change and affect plans. Excitement about fans returning would be short lived. The majority of our clubs have not experienced any of their supporters coming back. Shrewsbury, Northampton, Cheltenham and Peterborough briefly, are the only Football League exceptions in our region.

Already we have seen managerial changes at West Brom, Derby, Forest, Shrewsbury and Mansfield in particular and whilst those teams continue to struggle in their respective divisions, along with Burton and Northampton. There is optimism surrounding Leicester City, Villa, Stoke City, Lincoln City, Cheltenham, Peterborough and Walsall.

A special mention should also go to Shakan Pitters, the Birmingham boxer who won and defended the British Light Heavyweight title this year and snooker player Mark Selby who beat Ronnie O'Sullivan to retain the Scottish open. Two women's cricket sides also played in the inaugural Rachel Heyhoe Flint trophy, with Central Sparks led by Evelyn Jones almost making the final. Aston Villa women also won promotion to the Super League for this season.

So what does 2021 hold for sport? Well unfortunately there are still a few unknowns. We don't know yet for example, when stadiums will be full again. It could be that this won't happen until September at the earliest. Could elite sport be suspended once again? Judging by it being allowed to continue in the second lockdown and in Tier 4, this seems unlikely. The Tokyo Games and football European Championship are still set to take place, but whether fans will be allowed to see these live in the summer is again, to be decided.Without a doubt 2020 was tough on so many of us but we should not lose sight of the successes we did see. It's these that will give hope that 2021 will provide more, even as the world continues its fight against covid-19.