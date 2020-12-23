Herefordshire to move to Tier 2 on Boxing Day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced Herefordshire is set to return to Tier 2 on Boxing Day.

The announcement was made during a Downing Street press conference this afternoon as pressure grows to extend Tier 4 restrictions to other areas of England as coronavirus cases surge.

What are Tier restrictions and how do they impact your everyday life?

More of the east and south-east of England will enter the toughest Tier 4 lockdown on Boxing Day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

"We simply cannot have the kind of Christmas we all yearn for," he said. "Christmas is about social contact and that is what the virus thrives on.

So it’s important we all minimise our social contact as much as is possible this Christmas that will help protect ourselves, our loved ones and the country."

More to follow.