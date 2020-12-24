Care home residents in Nottingham serenaded by locals on Christmas Eve

Residents at the Elmbank Home in Nottingham have been serenaded by their neighbours just a day before this year's Covid Christmas.

Locals gathered in Mapperley to jingle bells and sing festive songs outside the home on Christmas Eve.

The socially-distant, 6pm gathering was part of a worldwide singalong where people were encouraged to go out onto their doorsteps and sing together as a community.

On last night’s tracklist were festive favourites ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas', and 'Jingle Bells.’

The songs were chosen after community leader Maria Narducci put a poll up on Facebook asking locals which songs they wanted to treat the residents to.

Maria Narducci, Mapperley resident

The purpose of the worldwide event was to tackle loneliness in the run up to this year's restrained Christmas celebration, with many people spending their special day locked away from loved ones.

Maria said it was important for people’s mental health that the local community spirit was kept alive, despite the pandemic forcing people apart.

