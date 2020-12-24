Care homes in Stoke-on-Trent among the first to deliver Covid vaccinations

Residents at two care homes in Stoke-on-Trent have become among the first in the country to be vaccinated against Covid.

Around 150 highly-vulnerable residents of Adderley Green Care Home and Westfield Lodge Care Home were given their first dose of the vaccine today.

The jabs were carried out by the Meir Primary Care Network which represents GP surgeries in the area.

Credit: PA Images

Meir PCN Clinical Director, Dr Sri Sundaram said: “We are delighted that we have become the first in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent to begin vaccination inside our care homes where some of our most at-risk residents live.

“We are among the first in the country to carry out this work, and it is a real achievement for all involved and something we are delighted to be part of.”

This was echoed by Neil Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, who is also Executive Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent who said: “This is a huge step forward in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community and exceptionally welcome Christmas news.”

Dr Paddy Hannigan, Clinical Lead for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “Last week we began vaccinating patients aged over 80 in GP led centres, and the number of vaccination sites has increased this week.

“That was a real landmark, but requires our patients to be mobile and independent enough to get to the centres to be vaccinated. Reaching residents who cannot leave their place of residence is an extra challenge and it is significant that we have now started to do this.

“While this is hugely welcome news I would remind everyone that we are still at a very early stage of the programme."

Families are asked not to contact care homes directly to find out when their relatives will receive the vaccine as care homes and families will be informed when the time comes.