Heavy rainfall hits the Midlands causing travel disruption and flood warnings

Heavy flooding hit parts of the Midlands overnight, leaving streets submerged and travel services disrupted.

River levels remain high, prompting warnings from the Environment Agency.

This was the scene in Peterborough last night as flood water went into people’s homes.

High levels of flood water were seen in Towcester this morning.

The scene in Towcester this morning Credit: Gary Croft/Twitter

Current road closures in the area due to flooding (as of Thursday, December 24 at 10:30am):

M50 - WESTBOUND - WORCESTERSHIRE

M50 Westbound closed due to flooding from M5 J8 to J2 A417 (Ledbury).

Remains closed after heavy rain on Wednesday. Eastbound is also closed between the A449 and J1 (Tewkesbury).

M50 - EASTBOUND - HEREFORDSHIRE

M50 Eastbound closed due to flooding from A40 (Travellers Rest roundabout) to J1 A38 (Tewkesbury).

Remains closed after heavy rain on Wednesday and flooding across several sections of the motorway. Westbound is also closed between the M5 and J2 (Ledbury).

A4104 THREE SPRINGS ROAD - DEFFORD - WORCESTERSHIRE

A4104 Three Springs Road closed due to flooding between B4080 Eckington Road (Defford) and B4536 Defford Road (Tiddesley Wood, Pershore).

