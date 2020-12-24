Properties evacuated due to landslide in Mansfield

Footage from Ashley Kirk

A small number of properties have been evacuated due to a landslide near some homes in a former quarry in Mansfield.

Emergency services were called to Bank End Close in Mansfield to assess safety following the incident at around 11.40 pm yesterday (23rd December), following heavy rain in the area.

The police helicopter was also called out.

It comes just over a year after a number of homes in the close had to be evacuated after a landslide in November last year following heavy rain.