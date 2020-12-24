The Midlands reacts to post-Brexit trade deal

Leaders across the Midlands have been reacting to the news the UK and European Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal, just a week before the end of the 11-month Brexit transition period.

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, has said:

"Absolutely thrilled the Government has achieved a deal with the EU,” he said.

"This is critical to the future of thousands of WM jobs and businesses.

"A wonderful early Christmas present."

Elsewhere, the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce says businesses will have a lot of change to cope with now that a Brexit deal has been agreed.

The Prime Minister said the deal delivers on everything promised in the referendum. Today the chamber of commerce said businesses will be relieved the deal has been agreed but there's much work firms need to do.

And the East Midlands Chamber says businesses will be giving "a muted and weary cheer" following the confirmation of a post-Brexit trade deal.

