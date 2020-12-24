What time will Midlands shopping centres be opening on Boxing Day 2020?
Shoppers across the Midlands are expected to be out in much smaller numbers this Boxing Day, as the fight against coronavirus trumps the battle for a bargain.
Those on the hunt for a festive sale are urged to follow Covid safety measures; including sticking to social distancing rules, wearing masks inside stores, and sanitising hands.
As we’re urged to shop safely this year, here’s when the region’s biggest shopping centres will be opening tomorrow:
West Midlands:
Mailbox: 10am - 7pm (individual stores will vary)
Bullring and Grand Central: 10am - 7pm (individual stores will vary)
Please remember Birmingham is in Tier 3, so in line with the latest Government guidance, restaurants and cafes in Bullring & Grand Central will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery.
If you're planning a visit, before you do, see how busy the centre is with our new Crowd Checker feature...on our website. During our opening times Crowd Checker will show you how busy we are and what that means for your visit.
Touchwood Shopping Centre: 9am - 6pm
Intu Merry Hill: 8am - 7pm
Kingfisher: 10am - 5pm
Shropshire
Telford Shopping Centre: 9am - 6pm
East Midlands:
Highcross: 9am - 7pm
Derby Centre: 9am - 6pm
Nottingham
Victoria Centre: 9am – 6pm
Peterborough
Queensgate: Following the announcement that Peterborough will enter Tier 4, Queensgate Shopping Centre has been closed for non-essential retail until further notice. Access to essential goods and services will remain open.