What time will Midlands shopping centres be opening on Boxing Day 2020?

Shoppers across the Midlands are expected to be out in much smaller numbers this Boxing Day, as the fight against coronavirus trumps the battle for a bargain.

Those on the hunt for a festive sale are urged to follow Covid safety measures; including sticking to social distancing rules, wearing masks inside stores, and sanitising hands.

As we’re urged to shop safely this year, here’s when the region’s biggest shopping centres will be opening tomorrow:

West Midlands:

Birmingham Mailbox: 10am - 7pm (individual stores will vary) Bullring and Grand Central: 10am - 7pm (individual stores will vary)



Please remember Birmingham is in Tier 3, so in line with the latest Government guidance, restaurants and cafes in Bullring & Grand Central will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery.

If you're planning a visit, before you do, see how busy the centre is with our new Crowd Checker feature...on our website. During our opening times Crowd Checker will show you how busy we are and what that means for your visit. Birmingham Bullring

Solihull Touchwood Shopping Centre: 9am - 6pm

Dudley Intu Merry Hill: 8am - 7pm

Redditch Kingfisher: 10am - 5pm

Shropshire Telford Shopping Centre: 9am - 6pm



East Midlands: