Youngster completes endurance challenge and raises thousands for charity

A seven-year-old boy from Leicestershire who started to run a mile a day at the start of the pandemic has today completed his challenge.

Charlie Slack from Cossington near Rothley has run 325 miles and raised £5,000 for charity. Since March he has completed his miles in Cornwall, South Wales and even on a beach in Portugal.

Friends and family were there today to cheer him on to the finish line and some donned their running shoes to complete the task with the youngster.

Diagnosed with meningitis when he was younger, his mother says today marked a poignant moment for the family.

“We can’t actually believe that he’s here today and he’s running and he’s fit and well and he can help other people,” said Alex Slack.

