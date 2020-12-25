Envelopes containing £100 posted in 'random act of kindness' in Nottingham

Residents in Clifton in Nottingham say they've been shocked and are grateful after secretly getting envelopes containing a hundred pounds through their letterboxes.

The neighbours say the money was posted on Christmas Eve - but that they have no clue who posted them.

The money was left with a message which simply read it was " a random act of kindness".

The money came with a message Credit: BPM Media

Resident and childminder Emma Crane was at home on Thursday afternoon when her family had one of the envelopes delivered on Peacock Crescent.

There was a knock on the door, my son went to answer the door. There was an envelope on the floor. He looked outside and did not see anybody, I got an envelope which said 'Random Act of Kindness' and some money inside... Clifton has got a great community spirit anyway, people like this are worth their weight in gold. Emma Crane, resident

She went on to say the gesture was "very overwhelming" and saidwhoever had posted the money had a "heart of gold". She said she and her family later went to Belton House in Grantham, using some of the money for the trip.

Who is behind giving out the money ? Credit: BPM Media

Another resident, Cherie Haynes, from nearby Rivergreen, says the gesture left her in tears.