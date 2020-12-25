Sikh charity make a festive feast for Birmingham’s homeless

The Midlands Langar Seva Society (MLSS) and Network Rail have again joined forces to bring some festive cheer to the region's homeless population this Covid Christmas.

Last night, more than thirty volunteers helped to hand out food parcels with meals and presents for those in need to 180 people, at Birmingham's New Street Station.

The packages were crammed full - a 4-course meal was on offer, which included; a vegetarian turkey, stuffing, gravy, trimmings, custard and mince pies.

Food parcels given to the homeless in Birmingham Credit: Midland Langar Seva Society

£6,500+ was donated by the public to fund the festive giveaway

Volunteers helping to prepare the meals before the giveaway

It's the third year in a row that MLSS have teamed up with the rail operator to hand out the parcels over the festive season.

Last year, the group held a festive party inside the station for the region’s homeless...this year, with Covid restrictions in place, the group have scaled back the event.

Midland Langar Seva Society volunteers at Birmingham's New Street Station last night Credit: Midland Langar Seva Society

Parmjit Singh, MLSS

The MLSS hope coronavirus will have disappeared by next year's Christmas celebration - so they can spread some festive goodwill with their usual, personal touch.

