Keyworkers reflect on an extraordinary year

Leah Harris, a paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service, based in Stafford reflected on the highs and lows of a difficult year. She mentioned the foodbank her station have set up to help local people and said she felt optimistic about 2021.

Dr Hamza Ansari, a doctor at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital told us how his colleagues in the NHS saved his life when he contracted Covid-19 earlier this year and spoke of his joy of spending time with his family this Christmas as well as working in A and E.

Doctor who survived coronavirus wants to give hope to others

Meanwhile, advanced nurse practitioner Kelly Kusinski who works at New Cross hospital in Wolverhampton said it was the patients who had got her and her team through.

And Richard Harris, a pharmacist from Asda in Derby said it had been a busy year and talked about how the restrictions would affect his customers and his family over Christmas.