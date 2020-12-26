Murder investigation underway after man hit 'deliberately' by car

A murder investigation is underway after a man was hit by a car on Boxing Day morning (December 26) in Erdington, Birmingham. The 28-year-old man was found in Coton Lane, Erdington, with serious head injuries just before 6am. He died soon afterwards. Detectives believe he was hit in a deliberate act by a car which fled away.

Police say the man died shortly after he was found Credit: BPM Media