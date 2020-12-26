Murder investigation underway after man hit 'deliberately' by car
A murder investigation is underway after a man was hit by a car on Boxing Day morning (December 26) in Erdington, Birmingham. The 28-year-old man was found in Coton Lane, Erdington, with serious head injuries just before 6am. He died soon afterwards. Detectives believe he was hit in a deliberate act by a car which fled away.
My thoughts are with the family of the man who tragically died this morning. We’re in the early stages of our investigation and I’d urge anyone who witnesses anything who hasn’t yet spoken to us, or anyone with any information or dash cam footage to get in touch as soon as they can. A family have lost a loved one and we need to find out what took place and who is responsible.