A sixteen-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries and two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following what police say they think was a targeted attack on Boxing Day (December 26).

Officers received a report of a stabbing just before 5.30am on Hickings Lane in Stapleford..

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

I understand the concern an incident such as this one can cause in the community. Our investigation into what happened is well under way and we believe those involved were known to each other and that there was no risk to the wider public. To further reassure local people we have increased patrols in the area and I would encourage anyone who has questions to come and speak to one of our officers. Detective Inspector Ed Cook, Nottinghamshire Police

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.