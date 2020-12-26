Your ITV Weather Forecast for the Midlands

WEST MIDLANDS

Mostly dry but turning windy ahead of Storm Bella

Today:A rather dull start to Boxing Day, with showers and a strong breeze. Winds will quickly pick up to become strong through the day. Dry for most by lunchtime and through the afternoon, as showers dissipate and bright for some. Maximum temperature 9 deg C (48 deg F).Tonight:Starting dry with strong winds which continue to strengthen, bringing gales overnight. Late evening squally showers precede heavy and widespread rain as Storm Bella passes over during the early hours. Minimum temperature 3 deg C (37 deg F).Sunday:Some lingering showers remain but for most, a dry, cold, and bright, day. Winds gradually ease into the evening, with showers returning, perhaps wintry in places. Maximum temperature 7 deg C (45 deg F).Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Frosty start Monday, with a mix of showers, turning wintry over hills. Winds ease a little by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a risk of ice and freezing fog. Cold throughout.

EAST MIDLANDS

Cloudy start. Winds strengthening, with heavy rain overnightToday:Any early rain clearing south. A mostly dry but cloudy day follows, although further rain or drizzle is likely across the Peak District with perhaps the odd spot further east. Winds also strengthening, and turning strong by the evening. Maximum temperature 9 deg C (48 deg F).Tonight:Turning wet and very windy overnight, with heavy rain spreading southeast, before clearing early Sunday. Turning cold, with clear spells and isolated wintry showers following. Winds also easing. Minimum temperature 0 deg C (32 deg F).Sunday:Cold with sunny spells, and staying dry for most. The odd wintry shower is possible, but these will be very isolated, and mainly in the west. Winds also easing further. Maximum temperature 5 deg C (41 deg F).Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Cold with sunny spells and showers throughout. Showers wintry at times, especially inland and across hills. Frost and icy patches likely overnight, with a chance of freezing fog developing.