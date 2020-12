A body has been found in a park in Stoke-on-Trent.

Officers were called to Longton Park shortly before 8.20am on Sunday (27 December) following reports of a body being found.

Fire service crews were then called, along with the water rescue crew from Newcastle to assist the police.

Divers were seen searching the park's lake on Sunday (December 27). Credit: BPM Media

Divers were seen searching the park's lake at around 8.20am on Sunday.

Police have said enquiries are still underway.