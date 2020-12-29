17 year old boy critically injured in Dudley stabbing

Footage from Snapper SK

A teenage boy has been left fighting for his life after being knifed in the stomach during a violent attack in Dudley yesterday (28th December).

The 17 year old was found with the knife wound after police were called to Wolverhampton Street.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The incident occurred around 2:45pm on the 28th December. No arrests are believed to have been made, but police are carrying out urgent enquiries. They are also appealing for anyone with information to contact them.