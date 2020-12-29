Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield, says he has coronavirus.

Mr Perkins was diagnosed on Christmas Eve and "has been pretty ill" over Christmas.

He tweeted to his 26,000 followers that he is still having difficulty with his breathing.

Chesterfield has a COVID-19 rate of 153.5 per 100,000 as of December 22 and is in Tier 3 restrictions. Like the majority of the Midlands, its cases have been rising slowly throughout December.

After revealing the news on Twitter, Conservative MP for Stratford-upon-Avon Nadhim Zahawi, who is overseeing the roll out of the Covid vaccine in England, said: 'Toby, I am so sorry to hear that. Wishing you a speedy and full recovery'

Mr Perkins says he has been dealing with the virus since Christmas Eve Credit: John Stilwell, PA

Other Midlands MPs expressed their well wishes on Twitter, included Wolverhampton MPs Stuart Anderson and Pat McFadden.