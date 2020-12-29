Man charged with murder following fatal Boxing Day collision

Pictures from ITV News Central

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision on Saturday 26 December.

Shkelzen Taka was found in Coton Road in Erdington with serious head injuries. He was hit by a car just before 6am and passed away shortly after.

Tony Green, aged 26 and also from Erdington, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning (29 December).

Shkelzen was a much loved brother and partner and his family are devastated at his loss. The family ask that they be allowed to grieve in private and do not want to make any further comment. Spokesperson for Shkelzen Taka's family