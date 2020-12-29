Report by Phil Brewster

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has revealed nobody has paid the £10,000 fine yet for breaching COVID-19 guidelines.

Since September, several people have been issued with the maximum fine for holding house parties. Nottingham was the first city in the country to hand out the fine in September to a student holding a house party in Lenton.

Similar size penalties were also issued - including one to the organiser of a party on Plumptre Street in Hockley, and another after a party of 40 people at a house in Mansfield.

But the county's Police & Crime Commissioner says so far, none of those fined have paid up. A situation he wants to remedy:

I'm keen that we get to court. I'm keen that we get the money paid in. And I'm keen that it puts people off running events like this. At the end of the day we all want to keep safe. And keeping safe means behaving responsibly and respectfully towards people. Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Elsewhere in the East Midlands, Leicestershire Police said over the Christmas period it's handed out six more fines totalling £1200 pounds after catching people breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Leicestershire Police Asst Chief Constable Kerry Smith said, "a small number of people chose to ignore the rules and have had a Christmas present from us of a fine."

As well as the larger fines, numerous smaller fines of £200 were also handed out in Nottinghamshire for people attending parties. However, Mr Tipping has said around 50% of those fines have been paid.