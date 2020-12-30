10 of the biggest stories in the Midlands in 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic has dominated our lives and our thoughts this year and it’s been a huge and ever changing news story.

But of course, there have been other important developments in long running Midlands stories, moments when we all came together as a region, or when the Midlands hit the national headlines.

1. The first Coronavirus vaccine administered in Coventry

At 6.31am on 8 December, Margaret Keenan became the first person to have the Coronavirus vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons.

90-year-old Margaret said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19."

She went on to get her second dose this week.

2. Pub bombings public inquiry to be considered

The Home Secretary agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

It followed years of campaigning by relatives of the dead, and local leaders in the West Midlands, for answers about what happened.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would consider their views and official evidence - before deciding whether to go ahead.

3. First report published into Shropshire maternity care

Babies continued to die because of repeated failures to learn lessons, and mothers were often blamed for their deaths, an interim report into Britain’s largest maternity scandal found.

A review looked at 250 cases of stillbirths, brain damage, and deaths of babies and mothers at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust and said “urgent action” is needed to improve safety.

In all, 1,862 cases are being investigated, making it the largest review of its kind in NHS history.

4. Leicester lockdown

A local lockdown in Leicester was announced on the evening of Monday 29th June.

It was after 866 people tested positive for the virus in the two weeks leading up to July.

The spike accounted for 10% of the country's entire coronavirus cases.

At the time, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said the local lockdown was to try and crack down on rising numbers in the city

5. The Black Lives Matter Movement

After the death of George Floyd in the United States, thousands of people across the Midlands felt compelled to come together to share their emotions and experiences, or pledge solidarity, in huge demonstrations.

6. VE Day during a pandemic

The Midlands marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe over the summer, remembering those who fought and died in the Second World War.

There were no ceremonies at cenotaphs or parades this year, and many veterans were self-isolating at home, where their thoughts turned to fallen comrades.

7. Free school meals

Thousands of schoolchildren across the Midlands were able to access free school meals during the holidays this year.

Councils and businesses stepped forward after a bitter national row when the government initially refused to back a Labour motion calling for the extension of free school meal provision, following a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

8. A scorching summer

We had a seriously warm summer, which worked well as we queued outside businesses, and for those with access to green space, where they could meet others at a social distance, or just get out the house.

But for people in cramped accommodation, who had already spent months confined to their homes, it made a difficult time more uncomfortable.

9. Flooding

Storms Ciara and Dennis caused devastation across great swathes of the Midlands at the start of the year - and communities are still struggling to recover.

The areas along the River Severn were most badly affected, with homes and businesses evacuated as barriers were breached.

10. Paulette Wilson died

Paulette WIlson Credit: PA

Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson died in July aged 64.

She fought for the rights of those who came to the UK from the Caribbean.

She spent two years under the threat of deportation and spent some time in a detention centre before being told she could stay in the UK in 2017.

