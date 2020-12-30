Most areas of the Midlands to move into Tier 4
All of the Midlands will be in the tightest coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow (31 December), Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.
Major cities including Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham and Leicester will be placed under Tier 4 restrictions.
The new restrictions will be in place from 1 minute past midnight on Thursday (31 December).
Full list of Tiers in the Midlands from 31 December:
Tier Four:
Leicester
Oadby and Wigston
Harborough
Hinckley and Bosworth
Blaby
Charnwood
North West Leicestershire
Melton
Lincoln
Boston
South Kesteven
West Lindsey
North Kesteven
South Holland
East Lindsey
Corby
Daventry
East Northamptonshire
Kettering
Northampton
South Northamptonshire
Wellingborough
Derby
Amber Valley
South Derbyshire
Bolsover
North East Derbyshire
Chesterfield
Erewash
Derbyshire Dales
High Peak
Nottingham
Gedling
Ashfield
Mansfield
Rushcliffe
Bassetlaw
Newark
Sherwood
Nottinghamshire
Broxtowe
Birmingham
Sandwell
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Coventry
Solihull
Rugby
Nuneaton
Bedworth
Warwick
North Warwickshire
Stratford-upon-Avon
East Staffordshire
Stafford
South Staffordshire
Cannock Chase
Lichfield
Staffordshire Moorlands
Newcastle under Lyme
Tamworth
Stoke-on-Trent)
Gloucester
Forest of Dean
Cotswolds
Tewkesbury
Stroud
Cheltenham
Tier Three:
Rutland
Shropshire
Telford & Wrekin
Bromsgrove
Malvern Hills
Redditch
Worcester
Wychavon
Wyre Forest
Herefordshire
Cases have been rising across the Midlands ever since the discovery of a new variant of the virus in the South East of England.
Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "The NHS is under very significant pressure... and we can see the impact this is happening, the threat to life is real."He added: "The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4."
The new restrictions come as the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, the country's medicine regulator has announced.
The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 50 million people.
Mr Hancock implied the UK could vaccinate up to two million people a week, beginning on January 4, as he said the country could deliver the jab "at the pace AstraZeneca can manufacture".
Earlier on Wednesday, the firm said it would produce two million doses a week.
Professor Wei Shen Lim from Nottingham University Hospitals says today's approval of the Oxford Vaccine is "good news for all of us."
What do Tier 4 restrictions mean?
People are advised not to enter Tier 4 areas and residents in tier must not stay overnight away from home
Travelling abroad is banned
You should work from home. Where you cannot, you are still able to travel to work
Non-essential shops will be shut
Indoor leisure such as gyms and swimming pools will be shut
Indoor entertainment such as cinemas and bowling alleys will be shut
Beauty services, such as hairdressers and nail bars will be shut
One person can meet with one person from another household outdoors for exercise.