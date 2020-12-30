All of the Midlands will be in the tightest coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow (31 December), Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Major cities including Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham and Leicester will be placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

The new restrictions will be in place from 1 minute past midnight on Thursday (31 December).

Full list of Tiers in the Midlands from 31 December:

Tier Four:

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

Harborough

Hinckley and Bosworth

Blaby

Charnwood

North West Leicestershire

Melton

Lincoln

Boston

South Kesteven

West Lindsey

North Kesteven

South Holland

East Lindsey

Corby

Daventry

East Northamptonshire

Kettering

Northampton

South Northamptonshire

Wellingborough

Derby

Amber Valley

South Derbyshire

Bolsover

North East Derbyshire

Chesterfield

Erewash

Derbyshire Dales

High Peak

Nottingham

Gedling

Ashfield

Mansfield

Rushcliffe

Bassetlaw

Newark

Sherwood

Nottinghamshire

Broxtowe

Birmingham

Sandwell

Walsall

Wolverhampton

Coventry

Solihull

Rugby

Nuneaton

Bedworth

Warwick

North Warwickshire

Stratford-upon-Avon

East Staffordshire

Stafford

South Staffordshire

Cannock Chase

Lichfield

Staffordshire Moorlands

Newcastle under Lyme

Tamworth

Stoke-on-Trent)

Gloucester

Forest of Dean

Cotswolds

Tewkesbury

Stroud

Cheltenham

Tier Three:

Rutland

Shropshire

Telford & Wrekin

Bromsgrove

Malvern Hills

Redditch

Worcester

Wychavon

Wyre Forest

Herefordshire

Cases have been rising across the Midlands ever since the discovery of a new variant of the virus in the South East of England.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the tightest restrictions in the House of Commons today. Credit: PA

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "The NHS is under very significant pressure... and we can see the impact this is happening, the threat to life is real."He added: "The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4."

The new restrictions come as the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, the country's medicine regulator has announced.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

Mr Hancock implied the UK could vaccinate up to two million people a week, beginning on January 4, as he said the country could deliver the jab "at the pace AstraZeneca can manufacture".

Earlier on Wednesday, the firm said it would produce two million doses a week.

Professor Wei Shen Lim from Nottingham University Hospitals says today's approval of the Oxford Vaccine is "good news for all of us."

What do Tier 4 restrictions mean?