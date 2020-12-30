Most areas of the Midlands to move into Tier 4

Tier 4 restrictions have been in place in large swathes of the South and South East since a new variant of the virus has been discovered earlier this month.

All of the Midlands will be in the tightest coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow (31 December), Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Major cities including Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham and Leicester will be placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

The new restrictions will be in place from 1 minute past midnight on Thursday (31 December).

Full list of Tiers in the Midlands from 31 December:

Tier Four:

  • Leicester

  • Oadby and Wigston

  • Harborough

  • Hinckley and Bosworth

  • Blaby

  • Charnwood

  • North West Leicestershire

  • Melton

  • Lincoln

  • Boston

  • South Kesteven

  • West Lindsey

  • North Kesteven

  • South Holland

  • East Lindsey

  • Corby

  • Daventry

  • East Northamptonshire

  • Kettering

  • Northampton

  • South Northamptonshire

  • Wellingborough

  • Derby

  • Amber Valley

  • South Derbyshire

  • Bolsover

  • North East Derbyshire

  • Chesterfield

  • Erewash

  • Derbyshire Dales

  • High Peak

  • Nottingham

  • Gedling

  • Ashfield

  • Mansfield

  • Rushcliffe

  • Bassetlaw

  • Newark

  • Sherwood

  • Nottinghamshire

  • Broxtowe

  • Birmingham

  • Sandwell

  • Walsall

  • Wolverhampton

  • Coventry 

  • Solihull 

  • Rugby

  • Nuneaton

  • Bedworth

  • Warwick

  • North Warwickshire

  • Stratford-upon-Avon

  • East Staffordshire

  • Stafford

  • South Staffordshire

  • Cannock Chase

  • Lichfield

  • Staffordshire Moorlands

  • Newcastle under Lyme

  • Tamworth

  • Stoke-on-Trent)

  • Gloucester

  • Forest of Dean

  • Cotswolds

  • Tewkesbury

  • Stroud

  • Cheltenham

Tier Three:

  • Rutland 

  • Shropshire

  • Telford & Wrekin 

  • Bromsgrove

  • Malvern Hills

  • Redditch

  • Worcester

  • Wychavon

  • Wyre Forest

  • Herefordshire 

  • Cheltenham

Cases have been rising across the Midlands ever since the discovery of a new variant of the virus in the South East of England.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the tightest restrictions in the House of Commons today. Credit: PA

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "The NHS is under very significant pressure... and we can see the impact this is happening, the threat to life is real."He added: "The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4."

The new restrictions come as the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, the country's medicine regulator has announced.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

Mr Hancock implied the UK could vaccinate up to two million people a week, beginning on January 4, as he said the country could deliver the jab "at the pace AstraZeneca can manufacture".

Earlier on Wednesday, the firm said it would produce two million doses a week.

Professor Wei Shen Lim from Nottingham University Hospitals says today's approval of the Oxford Vaccine is "good news for all of us."

What do Tier 4 restrictions mean?

  • People are advised not to enter Tier 4 areas and residents in tier must not stay overnight away from home

  • Travelling abroad is banned

  • You should work from home. Where you cannot, you are still able to travel to work

  • Non-essential shops will be shut

  • Indoor leisure such as gyms and swimming pools will be shut

  • Indoor entertainment such as cinemas and bowling alleys will be shut

  • Beauty services, such as hairdressers and nail bars will be shut

  • One person can meet with one person from another household outdoors for exercise.